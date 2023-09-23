Karnataka bans transport of fodder to other states

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The Karnataka government has ordered a ban on sale and transport of fodder to neighbouring states in the wake of a weak monsoon and slump in sowing activities in the Cauvery basin. Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh said that the deputy commissioners of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, and other districts in the Cauvery basin have been told to ban the sale and transport of fodder to other states. He said that the State Government has decided to give free seeds to farmers to grow fodder to feed their cattle.

On compensation to farmers who lost their cattle to foot and mouth disease, Venkatesh said that the previous BJP government had stopped paying relief and the new Congress government has now decided to pay Rs 10,000 for each cattle death and Rs 5,000 in case of death of sheep and goats. “We have directed the officials to pay compensation to farmers who lost their cattle last year and released Rs 20 crore for this purpose,” he added.

Pashu Sahayak

Venkatesh said that the Union Government has funded the Pashu Shayak scheme and will pay Rs 3,900 per month to each woman pashu sahayak who will be trained in handling cattle and work as a bridge between the cattle owner and veterinary doctors. He said the programme will be launched by Chief Minister Sidddaramaiah on September 26 in Uthanahalli in his Varuna constituency. The government, keen to contain foot and mouth disease, will also launch the fourth round of vaccination, he added.

MYSURU: The Karnataka government has ordered a ban on sale and transport of fodder to neighbouring states in the wake of a weak monsoon and slump in sowing activities in the Cauvery basin. Animal Husbandry Minister K Venkatesh said that the deputy commissioners of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, and other districts in the Cauvery basin have been told to ban the sale and transport of fodder to other states. He said that the State Government has decided to give free seeds to farmers to grow fodder to feed their cattle. On compensation to farmers who lost their cattle to foot and mouth disease, Venkatesh said that the previous BJP government had stopped paying relief and the new Congress government has now decided to pay Rs 10,000 for each cattle death and Rs 5,000 in case of death of sheep and goats. “We have directed the officials to pay compensation to farmers who lost their cattle last year and released Rs 20 crore for this purpose,” he added. Pashu Sahayak Venkatesh said that the Union Government has funded the Pashu Shayak scheme and will pay Rs 3,900 per month to each woman pashu sahayak who will be trained in handling cattle and work as a bridge between the cattle owner and veterinary doctors. He said the programme will be launched by Chief Minister Sidddaramaiah on September 26 in Uthanahalli in his Varuna constituency. The government, keen to contain foot and mouth disease, will also launch the fourth round of vaccination, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });