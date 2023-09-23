Mayor performs 'Pada Pooja' of pourakarmikas, promises to fulfill their demands

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Mangaluru mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur washed the feet of pourakarmikas on the occasion of Pourakarmikas Day and said that Mangaluru City Corporation will submit a proposal to the state government to bring civic workers under a direct payment system.



The programme was organised at Dr B R Ambedkar Bhavan in the city and the mayor said that one cannot imagine the condition of the city if civic workers do not work for even a day.



"MCC is committed to fulfilling the demands of the pourakarmikas. Compared to other cities, Mangaluru is growing at a faster rate and pourakarmikas have played a key role in keeping the city clean. There is a demand to bring supervisors and drivers of the Anoty Waste Management under the direct payment system. We have already placed an agenda before the MCC Council. We will submit a proposal to the government to fulfil the demands of UGD workers," he said.



He further said that at present there are 176 pourakarmikas and recently 167 pourakarmikas were appointed. "As many as 342 pourakarmikas are under direct payment system and MCC needs an additional of 789 pourakarmikas," he added.



Deputy Mayor Sunitha said that there is a need to recognise the services of pourakarmikas as they have risked their lives to keep the city clean. "We need to ensure that pourakarmikas have health security," she said. MCC Council Whip Premananda Shetty said that a good message has been passed on by doing pada puja by washing the feet of the pourakarmikas by the mayor.

