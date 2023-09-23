Protests intensify, Mandya bandh today  

By Express News Service

MYSURU/BENGALURU : Farmer associations and pro-Kannada outfits on Friday intensified the protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Police tightened security across the state and Home Minister G Parameshwara appealed to agitators to protest peacefully, and not to destroy public property.

The agitation intensified in Cauvery heartland Mandya, where a bandh will be observed on Saturday, as Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer Sri Nirmalananda Swamy joined the Raitha Hitarakshana Samithi and extended support for the peaceful stir. Stating that release of water to TN will affect drinking water needs here, he said the State Government should continue to challenge the Supreme Court order. He added that the tribunal is silent on the distress formula, which is the only solution to resolve the dispute.

Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh’s son Abhishek, who participated in the protest, said Karnataka and Tamil Nadu should set aside politics and hold talks to resolve the row. Discharging water would push the region into an acute water crisis, he said.

Farmers protesting in Mysuru were arrested when they tried to enter the ZP office and gherao Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

Farmer leader Kurubur Shanthakumar said the government should stock water to meet drinking water needs as the Northeast monsoon, expected in November, will save crops in TN. “The government should form a new constitutional authority comprising experts from Cauvery basin states to come up with an acceptable distress formula,” he said.

Meanwhile, enraged over the lukewarm response to the agitation from Bengaluru region, Kannada activists gathered near the Bengaluru Water Supply Board office at Thorekadanahalli main gate in Malavalli. They demanded that water supply to Bengaluru be stopped, and be diverted to farmers.

In Bengaluru, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists staged a protest in front of the KR Puram BBMP office. As they started marching towards Vidhana Soudha, around 80 activists were taken into preventive custody and released later. Protests were also held at Attibele checkpost, near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border, while the agitation spread to Chitradurga, Ballari, Davanagere, Koppal and Vijayapura.

Parameshwara said there is nothing wrong with the protest. “The government has no objection to it. It is their right. But agitators must do it peacefully and not resort to any violence, including damaging public property,” he said. Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda met his officers and directed them to be on high alert. All security measures have been taken. Officers were instructed to prevent damage to Tamil Nadu buses and private vehicles.

