Rain forecast for 8 days, but not enough to address Karnataka’s woes 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain for the next eight days over most parts of the country, including Karnataka, officials say that this final phase of the South West Monsoon will not be enough for Karnataka to recover from the rain deficit.

According to IMD, while Karnataka has recorded 20% deficit rainfall till September, the figure in the Cauvery basin districts is 33%. Kodagu has recorded 43% less rain.

“The monsoon is active across India and Karnataka. Its withdrawal will start from September end. Normal rainfall has been forecast for the Cauvery basin and above-normal rainfall has been forecast for coastal and north interior Karnataka,” IMD scientist, A Prasad, told The New Indian Express. Another IMD official said that normal rainfall in the last eight days of September will not help bridge the deficit gap.

“Only if there is extreme heavy rainfall, can the situation improve... which is unlikely. Also during the North East Monsoon, the Karnataka part of the Cauvery basin will get rainfall only when weather systems form. However, Tamil Nadu will get normal rainfall. So the Cauvery basin in Karnataka will continue to have deficit water even in October,” added the official.

BENGALURU: Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain for the next eight days over most parts of the country, including Karnataka, officials say that this final phase of the South West Monsoon will not be enough for Karnataka to recover from the rain deficit. According to IMD, while Karnataka has recorded 20% deficit rainfall till September, the figure in the Cauvery basin districts is 33%. Kodagu has recorded 43% less rain. “The monsoon is active across India and Karnataka. Its withdrawal will start from September end. Normal rainfall has been forecast for the Cauvery basin and above-normal rainfall has been forecast for coastal and north interior Karnataka,” IMD scientist, A Prasad, told The New Indian Express. Another IMD official said that normal rainfall in the last eight days of September will not help bridge the deficit gap.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Only if there is extreme heavy rainfall, can the situation improve... which is unlikely. Also during the North East Monsoon, the Karnataka part of the Cauvery basin will get rainfall only when weather systems form. However, Tamil Nadu will get normal rainfall. So the Cauvery basin in Karnataka will continue to have deficit water even in October,” added the official.