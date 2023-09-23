Sub-registrars’ offices across Karnataka to open from 8am to 8pm till Sept 30

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Revenue Department has decided to keep all sub-registrars’ offices across the State open between 8 am and 8 pm from September 23 to September 30.

This is in view of the Central Valuation Committee of Stamps and Registration Department’s decision to revise the guidance value of properties for 2023-24. The new guidance value will come into effect on October 1.

Anticipating more rush for registration of properties at the present guidance value, the Revenue Department has decided to extend the working hours at the sub-registrars’ offices.

This move is likely to increase pressure on employees working there. They will work even on government holidays between September 23 and September 30, according to a statement. Inspector-General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps BR Mamatha said people can make use of this benefit.

