Home States Karnataka

Time to ration water, save up for next summer, say experts   

Experts suggest that the government should reduce water supply for irrigation, industries and to urban areas immediately by 20 to 30 per cent.

Published: 23rd September 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Water conservation
By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With a patchy monsoon affecting water levels in dams, experts suggest that the government should start rationing water supply to urban areas and for irrigation with immediate effect. According to officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) and Ground Water Board, only surface water is being tapped optimally. Ground water has not been tapped in the command areas, and should be used in times of distress.

They suggest that the government should reduce water supply for irrigation, industries and to urban areas immediately by 20 to 30 per cent. This water should be stored and used in summer if the northeast monsoon fails. Rainwater harvesting expert AR Shivakumar said that according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) guidelines, a family of four needs 12,000-15,000 litres of water on a monthly basis, but in urban areas, including Bengaluru, a family utilises 20,000-40,000 litres of water a month. There is a lack of planning in urban water utilisation, he said. 

Water expert Vishwanath Srikantaiah said ground water should be looked at for cultivation, especially in the command areas. He added that the problem is becoming more political. Karnataka’s water share from the Cauvery is only 25 per cent, while its utilisation of water from other sources is much higher. 

“In the past 32 years, Karnataka faced a drought and water tussle with Tamil Nadu six times. There was lack of planning and preparation from the government side, which has reflected now,” admitted a WRD official.    

There is 51 tmcft water in all four reservoirs of the basin put together. We need 70 tmcft for standing crops, 33 tmcft for drinking and 3 tmcft for industries. Irrigation will take a beating as farmers undertook sowing against warnings. Farmers in both states need to be convinced now,” said the official. 

An expert from IISc said Cauvery catchment area has 50 per cent deficit rainfall which is leading to the problem. Farmers need to understand better water management for irrigation. The role of agriculture universities comes in here. 

DAILY WATER USE PER HEAD (in litres)

3-4 Drinking

8 Kitchen

20 Washing, shower

25-30 Flush, toilet

8-10 Other utilities

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drought Water scarcity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp