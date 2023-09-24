BJP seeks Sonia’s intervention to resolve Cauvery dispute with TN

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Members of the BJP on Saturday staged a protest against the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu, in Mysuru on Saturday. They urged senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to intervene and find a solution to the long-pending water dispute between Congress-ruled Karnataka and DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu.

Senior BJP leader CT Ravi said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will listen to Sonia and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar had campaigned for the DMK during the polls there.

Ravi charged that Shivakumar was busy making statements instead of visiting Tamil Nadu to hold talks with the government there. “The Congress took out a padayatra for Mekedatu ahead of the Assembly elections for votes... it has now let down our farmers.

The government called for an all-party meeting after releasing water to TN,” he said. He said the State Government released water as people of Bengaluru voted against the Congress in the recent Assembly elections.

Ravi accused the Congress of extending monetary support to DMK during the elections in the neighbouring state and the latter reciprocated the same during Karnataka Assembly polls.

STATE GOVT WILL NOT STOP PROTESTS: SIDDARAMAIAH

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the State Government will not stop protests. In a democracy, protests are normal and they express their views and the government will not stop them, the CM said responding to a question on protests against the release of Cauvery waters to TN. “We will not stop them,” the CM said. On BJP and JDS allegations that the government released water to Tamil Nadu even before the Supreme Court directive, the CM hit back by asking can they tell a lie in the court.

