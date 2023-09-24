Mandya bandh total, protesters want Karnataka govt to stop Cauvery water release to TN

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Mandya city observed a total bandh on Saturday, protesting against a Supreme Court order asking the state government to release 5,000 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days.

The Raitha Hitharakshana Samithi, Kannada activists and various other organisations had called for the bandh to express their anguish and displeasure over releasing water to Tamil Nadu when the state is facing a distress situation because of failed monsoon this year.

Shops, business establishments, petrol bunks, cinemas and hotels were shut, while autorickshaws, good carriers and private buses remained off roads. Many educational institutions, offices and banks remained closed for the fourth day on Saturday, while roads and markets wore a deserted look. Hundreds of people took out bike rallies in support of the bandh, even as children and women carried empty pots on their heads as a mark of protest. Advocates in Mysuru, Mandya and Maddur boycotted courts, extending support to the agitation.

The police had beefed up security around KRS Dam, while additional forces were deployed around Mandya city to prevent farmers from other places entering the city. Farmers were stopped on the outskirts and were told to go back to their villages. Raitha Hitharakshana Samithi activists accused the police of putting up barricades to stop farmers from joining the stir.

Protesters blocked Jayachamarajendra Circle, other traffic junctions and also the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. Students and some farmers staged a unique protest by bringing sugarcane produce to the road, squatting in the middle of the road and had meals.

Maddur too observed a total bandh as farmers and members of progressive organisations took out a rally, demanding that the state stop releasing water. They also burnt an effigy of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and threatened to intensify protests if the government fails to meet their demand.

Karnataka Sena activists in Chamarajanagar took out a semi-nude procession at Bhuvaneshwari Circle and accused the Cauvery Water Management Authority of working to protect the interest of Tamil Nadu.

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said the government is not against protests, but opposition parties should not politicise the issue or mislead or provoke people. The government is confident of getting some relief, he added.

