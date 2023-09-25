Amid Cauvery stir, outflow from KRS dam up

By Express News Service

MUSURU: Amid protests against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the outflow of water from KRS dam has increased. On Sunday, 6,874 cusecs of water was released as against 800-1,000 cusecs released on Saturday and Sunday.

While Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL) officials and irrigation officials were tightlipped about the exact quantum of water released in adherence to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directions, the official data revealed that 3,838 cusecs of water was let out into the river and 3,036 cusecs into the canals. The CWMA has asked the state government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu every day till September 27.

While the outflow is 6,874 cusecs, the inflow into the dam is lesser at 6,156 cusecs. On September 24 last year, the live capacity of the dam was 40.40 tmcft, while on Sunday it was 12.02 tmcft with the water level at 96.80 ft against the full reservoir level of 124.80 ft. On the same day last year, the dam was brimming at 124.38 ft. Not just KRS dam, water was also released from the Kabini dam. On Sunday, 4,890 cusecs of water was let out, of which 2,500 cusecs into the river and 2,390 cusecs into the canals.

K’taka Bandh on Friday

Bengaluru: After calling for a Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday, several Kannada outfits have now announced a Karnataka bandh on Friday in protest against the release of water to TN | P4

