Home States Karnataka

Amid Cauvery stir, outflow from KRS dam up

On Sunday, 6,874 cusecs of water was released as against 800-1,000 cusecs released on Saturday and Sunday.

Published: 25th September 2023 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

[Karnataka, KRS Dam, Krishna Raja Sagar Dam, Water Reservoir]

In this file photo, Water is seen gushing into river Cauvery after its release from KRS dam in Mysore, Karnataka. (File Express Photo)

By Express News Service

MUSURU:  Amid protests against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, the outflow of water from KRS dam has increased. On Sunday, 6,874 cusecs of water was released as against 800-1,000 cusecs released on Saturday and Sunday.

While Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd (CNNL) officials and irrigation officials were tightlipped about the exact quantum of water released in adherence to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directions, the official data revealed that 3,838 cusecs of water was let out into the river and 3,036 cusecs into the canals. The CWMA has asked the state government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu every day till September 27.

While the outflow is 6,874 cusecs, the inflow into the dam is lesser at 6,156 cusecs.  On September 24 last year, the live capacity of the dam was 40.40 tmcft, while on Sunday it was 12.02 tmcft with the water level at 96.80 ft against the full reservoir level of 124.80 ft. On the same day last year, the dam was brimming at 124.38 ft. Not just KRS dam, water was also released from the Kabini dam. On Sunday, 4,890 cusecs of water was let out, of which 2,500 cusecs into the river and 2,390 cusecs into the canals.

K’taka Bandh on Friday
Bengaluru: After calling for a Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday, several Kannada outfits have now announced a Karnataka bandh on Friday in protest against the release of water to TN | P4

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery row KRS Dam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp