Home States Karnataka

Congress high command warns Karnataka leaders on 3 DyCMs issue

Venugopal tells Grand Old Party workers not to fall prey to the propaganda of BJP

Published: 25th September 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

K C Venugopal_AICC

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal. (File Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   As the demand for three more deputy chief ministers in the Congress government has exposed the rift between the camps of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar, the party high command has intervened to control the damage.

AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal on Saturday issued a statement with a warning to Congress leaders to not raise such issues publicly. It was following Shivakumar’s complaint with the high command, especially to AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, while the warning came from Venugopal, who is seen as a Siddaramaiah sympathiser.

Apparently, it was the Siddaramaiah camp followers, especially Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, who stirred the hornets’ nest, saying leaders from SC, ST and Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities should be made DyCMs to keep the votes of the communities intact for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “Rajanna would not have issued such a statement without Siddaramaiah’s consent. He even spoke about leading a delegation to the high command to put forth the demand,” a senior Congress leader said.

But on Sunday, Rajanna, who might have got a message from Venugopal, said he will not raise the issue anymore. “I had expressed my feelings and it is up to the high command to take a decision. I will not propose it again,” he said. The issue had put Shivakumar in an embarrassing position, as he had negotiated with the high command for only one DyCM post. A couple of days ago, he broke his silence on the issue, saying the high command made him DyCM, considering his contribution since 1985.

The high command has intervened as it might have felt the issue would not help the party in the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said. Venugopal said, “We have noted with concern that certain Congress leaders and ministers have also chosen to comment upon these rumours by falling prey to the propaganda of the BJP and other regional outfits. I urge all party leaders to raise party and government-related issues on party forums and not in public glare. Any such remarks go against the interest of the party and the smooth functioning of the government. Such public remarks are unacceptable and unwarranted. Every Congress worker and leader should take note thereof.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka deputy CMs Karnataka Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp