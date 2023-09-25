Eid Milad holiday banner in harbour triggers a row, removed  

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A banner put up by the Raw Fish Traders Association at South Wharf, Bunder, warning action against those who indulge in fish business in the harbour on September 28 which is a holiday on account of Eid Milad, has triggered a row.

The banner says that all raw fish dealers should observe the holiday on Eid Milad day and those violating it will not be allowed to carry out business in the fishing harbour for one month. It also says that the Association will not cooperate with the violators in any way.

Sources said that usually, the Association does not put up such banners warning people during festivals. But it was done this time keeping in mind the Salafis who do not celebrate Eid Milad. The banner was removed on Monday.

VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell asked the Hindu fishermen not to give in to such threats stating that VHP stands by them. He asked whether there is a Shariat law in vogue at the harbour to implement such action and demanded police action against those who put up such banners.

K Ashraf, former mayor and president of Mangaluru Habour Raw Fish Sellers and Commission Agents Association, accused VHP of misinterpreting the banner in order to provoke people. He said all stakeholders in the fishing harbour have taken a decision to observe holidays in the harbour for three Hindu and Muslim festivals and two Christian festivals.

