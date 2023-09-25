Koppal MLA’s talk on 6 deputy chief ministers creates a buzz

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

KOPPAL: Koppal district’s Yelburga Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddi’s statement that the government should have six deputy chief ministers has gone viral. During a media briefing on Saturday, he said meetings are being held on increasing the number of deputy chief ministers and it would be good to have six DyCMs to face the Lok Sabha elections next year.

He said Karnataka will soon have six DyCMs and DK Shivakumar will be the principal DyCM. Poking fun, the state BJP posted on social media, saying the Congress government should make all 33 ministers DyCMs and create history. Rayareddy said all big communities need a DyCM each as this will help win a majority of seats in the Loka sabha polls.

He said, “The proposal of six DyCMs is being considered seriously and Home Minister G Parameshwara, ministers MB Patil and others have also said yes to it. As Karnataka is the sixth big state in the country, more number of DyCMs will ensure better governance.”

Some netizens taunted the Congress government, saying all 135 MLAs should be made DyCMs, while others said the government should avoid such bravado as it has to spend more on these DyCMs, while it is burdened with the expenditure for guarantee schemes. Some opined that Karnataka has always been used as an ATM by political leaders and suggested that the government should have 12 DyCMs as it will be a cricket team and an umpire. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya from BJP posted on X that every minister should be made a DyCM.

