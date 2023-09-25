Massive staff crunch cripples education of PU students in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The absence of permanent postings across government Junior Colleges in Kodagu is crippling the smooth education of PU students.

The district PU Board has vacancies of over 50% even as the few guest lecturers who are working amidst the staff crunch have not been paid for nearly two months.

“The district is facing a huge staff crunch of lecturers across all the government and government-aided junior colleges. We are unable to run the institution with such a huge staff crunch. We have not been able to find suitable guest lecturers for a few subjects and we are helpless,” shared a principal of a noted junior college in the district requesting anonymity.

He added that finding guest lecturers has become a big task for the management and they are unable to find suitable candidates for many subjects. There is a dearth of suitable candidates to be hired as lecturers for Computer Science subjects.

In Kodagu, a total of 149 posts of permanent lecturers have been sanctioned for the government and government-aided colleges. However, the department currently has 79 vacant posts adding to a staff crunch of 53%. Sources confirmed that the last recruitment for the sanctioned post was carried out in 2020 and several lecturers have now retired or taken transfers leaving the college management and students in a helpless situation.

The education of the PU students in the district is crippled due to the massive staff crunch. Further, even though a handful of candidates have been hired as guest lecturers by the colleges, these guest lecturers have not received any salary since August.

“The postings have to be done at the state level. We have sent proposals to the state requesting postings. The guest lecturers have been paid till July. Funds have not been released from the department for further payments,” confirmed Puttaraju, the DD of the district PU Board.

