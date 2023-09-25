Siddaramaiah: Women’s Bill won’t be implemented even by 2034

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Criticising the Union Government’s Women Reservation Bill, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Centre will not implement this Bill in 2024, and this will not be implemented even in 2034.

In a series of posts on X, Siddaramaiah said that the Women Reservation Bill was originally initiated by the Congress and not by PM Modi, as he is claiming. He urged people not to fall prey to anything, as the Union Government is not going to bring the Bill even after years. He said this will not happen even in 2034, by when time, even the validity of the Bill will be over. “Women should not just get 33 per cent (reservation). I personally feel, it should be 50 per cent,” he said.

Further, the CM stated that like Dalits, women were also deprived from getting education. But due to their struggle, and the Constitution, they were able to secure education. “But the reservation for women as proposed by the Union Government will not happen,” he added. One has to continue their struggle.

Siddaramaiah said the Modi government’s women reservation has life span of 15 years. “But they are bringing caste census and delimitation in between, which will hinder the Bill’s implementation. This is nothing, but cheating the entire women fraternity,” he claimed.

BENGALURU: Criticising the Union Government’s Women Reservation Bill, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah claimed that the Narendra Modi-led Centre will not implement this Bill in 2024, and this will not be implemented even in 2034. In a series of posts on X, Siddaramaiah said that the Women Reservation Bill was originally initiated by the Congress and not by PM Modi, as he is claiming. He urged people not to fall prey to anything, as the Union Government is not going to bring the Bill even after years. He said this will not happen even in 2034, by when time, even the validity of the Bill will be over. “Women should not just get 33 per cent (reservation). I personally feel, it should be 50 per cent,” he said. Further, the CM stated that like Dalits, women were also deprived from getting education. But due to their struggle, and the Constitution, they were able to secure education. “But the reservation for women as proposed by the Union Government will not happen,” he added. One has to continue their struggle. Siddaramaiah said the Modi government’s women reservation has life span of 15 years. “But they are bringing caste census and delimitation in between, which will hinder the Bill’s implementation. This is nothing, but cheating the entire women fraternity,” he claimed.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });