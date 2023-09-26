ADGP Paul gets bail in PSI recruitment scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Monday granted bail to ADGP Amrit Paul in the police sub-inspectors’ recruitment scam. He was arrested by the CID on July 4, 2022.

Justice Mohammad Nawaz pronounced the order, which was reserved, after hearing Paul’s bail petition. Paul is accused No 35 in the case.

While granting bail, the court ordered Paul to execute a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties of equal amount, furnish address proof, not to induce the witnesses directly or indirectly and travel outside India without the court’s permission.

Also, the court made it clear that Paul should cooperate with the investigating officers, appear before the trial court on all dates of hearing and should not tamper with prosecution witnesses and intimidate or influence any investigating officers.

