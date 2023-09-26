Bengaluru Bandh over Cauvery water release: Protesters offer 'Shraddanjali' to TN CM Stalin's photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Bandh call given by Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti (KJSS), opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, was total as people voluntarily supported the bandh.

The main roads of the city wore a deserted look during the morning peak hours as people chose to stay indoors while shops, hotels and restaurants were shut. In Ramanagara, Kannada activists vented their anger by offering 'Shraddanjali' to the photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The Bengaluru city police, who had warned against any protest or rally, detained farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, the convenor of KJSS, at Town Hall, as he had planned a massive rally from Town Hall to Freedom Park. Scores of agitators were also taken into preventive custody along with Shanthakumar. However, protesters gathered at Freedom Park and staged a demonstration raising slogans against the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Bengaluru Bandh has been called by various organizations regarding the Cauvery water issue. According to BMTC, all routes of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation will be operational as usual.



(Visuals from Majestic BMTC Bus stop, Bengaluru) pic.twitter.com/fSZSeLyKMh — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023

Shopkeepers in the Chikpet and Market area extended their support to the bandh by not opening the shops. Although hotel associations and private transport associations had withdrawn their support to the bandh, most of the hotels were shut across the city and only a negligible number of auto rickshaws and cabs were seen plying. Even Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) operated a limited number of buses as there were not many passengers.

Work at government offices was also affected by the bandh, as many employees were on leave and people postponed their plans to visit government offices. Many chose to make changes in their travel plans owing to the bandh, which resulted in the cancellation of some flights.

In Ramanagara, members of Karnataka Janapara Vedike offered Shraddhanjali to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's photo at Ijoor circle, while activists of Jaya Karnataka, a pro-Kannada organisation, drew blood using syringes and spilt it on the road, passing a message that they will give blood but not Cauvery water.

ALSO READ | Bandh in Bengaluru against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu affects normal life

Pro-Kannada activists held Malavalli Bandh

MYSURU: The farmers from Mandya have escalated the protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The farmers were successful in holding 'Malavalli Bandh' on Tuesday.

Hundreds of protesters from various associations held bike jatha in Malavalli Town. The protesters later also held a human chain at Anantharam Circle.

The protesters led by leader Jayaram shouted slogans against the government and demanded not to release the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, several pro-Kannada associations also held protests in Mandya and Srirangapatna taluks.

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru Bandh call given by Karnataka Jala Samrakshana Samiti (KJSS), opposing the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, was total as people voluntarily supported the bandh. The main roads of the city wore a deserted look during the morning peak hours as people chose to stay indoors while shops, hotels and restaurants were shut. In Ramanagara, Kannada activists vented their anger by offering 'Shraddanjali' to the photo of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Bengaluru city police, who had warned against any protest or rally, detained farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar, the convenor of KJSS, at Town Hall, as he had planned a massive rally from Town Hall to Freedom Park. Scores of agitators were also taken into preventive custody along with Shanthakumar. However, protesters gathered at Freedom Park and staged a demonstration raising slogans against the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); #WATCH | Karnataka: Bengaluru Bandh has been called by various organizations regarding the Cauvery water issue. According to BMTC, all routes of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation will be operational as usual. (Visuals from Majestic BMTC Bus stop, Bengaluru) pic.twitter.com/fSZSeLyKMh — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2023 Shopkeepers in the Chikpet and Market area extended their support to the bandh by not opening the shops. Although hotel associations and private transport associations had withdrawn their support to the bandh, most of the hotels were shut across the city and only a negligible number of auto rickshaws and cabs were seen plying. Even Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) operated a limited number of buses as there were not many passengers. Work at government offices was also affected by the bandh, as many employees were on leave and people postponed their plans to visit government offices. Many chose to make changes in their travel plans owing to the bandh, which resulted in the cancellation of some flights. In Ramanagara, members of Karnataka Janapara Vedike offered Shraddhanjali to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's photo at Ijoor circle, while activists of Jaya Karnataka, a pro-Kannada organisation, drew blood using syringes and spilt it on the road, passing a message that they will give blood but not Cauvery water. ALSO READ | Bandh in Bengaluru against Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu affects normal life Pro-Kannada activists held Malavalli Bandh MYSURU: The farmers from Mandya have escalated the protest against the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) order for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The farmers were successful in holding 'Malavalli Bandh' on Tuesday. Hundreds of protesters from various associations held bike jatha in Malavalli Town. The protesters later also held a human chain at Anantharam Circle. The protesters led by leader Jayaram shouted slogans against the government and demanded not to release the Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, several pro-Kannada associations also held protests in Mandya and Srirangapatna taluks.