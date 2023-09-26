Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah welcomes Gowda's letter to PM 

Siddaramaiah hoped that PM Modi would accept Gowda’s request and invite him (Siddaramaiah) for talks soon.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah welcomed former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s suggestion of seeking PM Narendra Modi’s intervention to resolve the Cauvery dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

“I  welcome the letter written by former PM HD Deve Gowda requesting PM Narendra Modi to intervene to resolve the plight faced by the state regarding Cauvery water distribution.

The only effective and appropriate solution to this situation is for Modi to mediate and resolve the issue through dialogue to avoid the injustice that is happening in the present situation,” the CM added.

“I request them to ensure a delegation of leaders of all parties of the state meet the PM at the earliest. Karnataka has a history where the political parties keep aside their differences and try to solve the problem together  in the matter of protecting the interest of land-water-language. I believe that the BJP will follow this legacy like the JDS,” the CM added.

Cauvery water dispute

