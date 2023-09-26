ED attaches assets worth Rs 62.05 crore in land encroachment case in Bengaluru city

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached properties worth Rs 62.05 crore against Chitra Poornima and others in a case related to encroachment of government land and cheating under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties are in the form of one immovable property located at Indira Nagar, Bengaluru and fixed deposits worth Rs 2.63 crore in the name of the accused persons, the ED stated in an official release on Tuesday.

The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of two FIRs registered by the Indira Nagar and Ashok Nagar police stations and one FIR registered by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Task Force (BMTF) police station alleging cheating and encroachment of government Land by the accused persons.

“The investigation revealed that Late George Thangiah entered into a joint development agreement with Nitesh Indira Nagar Retail Pvt Ltd for the development of a commercial complex at Indira Nagar, for which he received Rs 105.50 crore from the developer. The investigation further revealed that the said land includes a part of government land (water body and public road), which was encroached by Thangiah, and duplicate documents for the same were created by him,” stated the ED.

The agency further added that “money received from the developer was diverted by Thangiah by way of gift and salary to his wife, daughter and son, expenses on foreign trips, shopping, payment towards tax liability and payment to other third parties. Out of the Rs105.50 crore received from the developer, Rs 62.05 crore was not repaid to the developer till date,” added the ED

