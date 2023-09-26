Home States Karnataka

Janata Darshans see over 6,684 petitions in Karnataka

Haveri district recorded the highest number of complaints with 774 complaints and 432 in Kolar. 

People attend the Janata Darshan in Mysuru on Monday. (Photo | Udayashankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, Janata Darshan was held simultaneously in all the districts in Karnataka, except two districts, on Monday. Janata Darshan will be held in Gadag and Belagavi districts on Tuesday.
Elected representatives, including MLAs and MPs participated in Janata Darshan held by the district in-charge ministers.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), until 6.30 pm, 6,684 complaints and grievances have been received across Karnataka and 21 have been redressed on the spot. 
The remaining 6,663 applications have been registered and forwarded to the officials concerned. 

The highest number of complaints were concerning the Revenue Department at 2,100. RDPR department received over 1,000 complaints.  

While most of the complaints were submitted to the zilla panchayat CEOs, some were submitted to the deputy commissioners. Except in some districts, very few complaints have been submitted to the district Superintendent of Police.

Thousands of applications have been received regarding crop damage compensation in Haveri district.

