Protests continue in Cauvery heartland 

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Farmers and people of Mandya on Monday intensified their protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu by taking out a rally wearing their innerwear -- striped Bermuda shorts that are normally worn by farmers. They were led by BJP leaders BY Vijayendra and Dr CN Ashwath Narayan.

The protesters walked on main streets of Mandya and raised slogans against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for taking a hasty decision by releasing water and pushing state farmers into distress.

Vijayendra said the release of water to TN has resulted in a major crisis in Karnataka. “Actor Ambareesh resigned in 2002 and 2007 as MP over the Cauvery issue. The present Congress government in the state is self-centred and is pleasing its ally DMK at the cost of Karnataka farmers by discharging water overnight,” he said.

He said the Congress leaders taking out a padayatra ahead of the recent Assembly elections over the Mekedatu issue promising to protect farmers was a big joke. “BJP will extend all support to the Cauvery stir as Karnataka has been at the receiving end for years,” he added.

Former DyCM Ashwath Narayan said that the Karnataka government should hold talks with the Tamil Nadu government during distress. He demanded a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre to farmers, waive farm loans and immediately stop discharge of water to TN. The BJP leaders felt that the State Government should have appealed to the Cauvery Water Management Authority to send an expert team to study the ground situation before releasing water to TN.

Actor Vinod Raj, who was present along with his mother and actress Leelavathi, said that a distress formula to share water was the need of the hour. In Mysuru, members of Cauvery Kriya Samithi led by MLC Manje Gowda staged a protest at KR Circle. Members of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha activists staged protests by blocking bridges across the Kapila river. Farmers also gheraoed minister HC Mahadevappa.

