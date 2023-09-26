PSI scam: No recruitment till panel completes probe 

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The one-man judicial commission conducting an inquiry into the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam that was uncovered last year during the BJP regime, is facing ‘’non-cooperation’’ from the respondents, causing a hindrance to the probe. With this, the government, which is facing a shortage of police personnel, will take longer to start recruitment.

In July this year, the government constituted the judicial commission headed by retired judge Justice Veerappa, and gave the panel three months to complete the probe.

Sources in the government told The New Indian Express that though the commission was constituted in July, it was given an office and staff only last month, resulting in a delay. Soon after it assumed office in August, the commission issued a notification, inviting people to furnish information on the recruitment of 545 PSI. However, they received hardly ten responses. Meanwhile, the CID SP filed a petition against 113 individuals who were made respondents, including candidates who were allegedly involved in malpractice, college or school owners where exams was conducted, and police officials. The Veerappa Commission sent notice to 113 individuals to file objections, and of them, 82 people filed objections.

Justice Veerappa told TNIE that they are recording affidavit evidence from the petitioner (SP, CID) and respondents.

“Though the respondents are filing through their advocates, there is non-cooperation as they are delaying evidence,” he said.

Soon after taking charge, they expedited the process. “Only if everything goes well, we can finish early,” he said.

Notably, a few weeks ago, Home Minister G Parameshwara had stated that the state government would not make new recruitments till the probe is complete. He said they had sent a proposal to recruit 400 PSIs, but cannot do so until the recruitment of 545 PSIs is pending. “We will recruit altogether after the probe is completed,” he stated.

The PSI recruitment exams were held in seven centres in October 2021. The case came to light when an examination centre (school) owned by a local BJP leader in Kalaburagi facilitated cheating, and the owner was arrested. This led to political turmoil in Karnataka, and the then BJP government handed over the case to the CID for investigation, though the Congress was stressing for an independent agency probe.

In all, seven FIRs were registered at various police stations in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Tumakuru. The CID arrested several persons, including senior IPS officer Amrit Paul, who was ADGP, Recruitment, in July last year. He got bail on Monday.

BENGALURU: The one-man judicial commission conducting an inquiry into the Police Sub Inspector (PSI) recruitment scam that was uncovered last year during the BJP regime, is facing ‘’non-cooperation’’ from the respondents, causing a hindrance to the probe. With this, the government, which is facing a shortage of police personnel, will take longer to start recruitment. In July this year, the government constituted the judicial commission headed by retired judge Justice Veerappa, and gave the panel three months to complete the probe. Sources in the government told The New Indian Express that though the commission was constituted in July, it was given an office and staff only last month, resulting in a delay. Soon after it assumed office in August, the commission issued a notification, inviting people to furnish information on the recruitment of 545 PSI. However, they received hardly ten responses. Meanwhile, the CID SP filed a petition against 113 individuals who were made respondents, including candidates who were allegedly involved in malpractice, college or school owners where exams was conducted, and police officials. The Veerappa Commission sent notice to 113 individuals to file objections, and of them, 82 people filed objections. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Justice Veerappa told TNIE that they are recording affidavit evidence from the petitioner (SP, CID) and respondents. “Though the respondents are filing through their advocates, there is non-cooperation as they are delaying evidence,” he said. Soon after taking charge, they expedited the process. “Only if everything goes well, we can finish early,” he said. Notably, a few weeks ago, Home Minister G Parameshwara had stated that the state government would not make new recruitments till the probe is complete. He said they had sent a proposal to recruit 400 PSIs, but cannot do so until the recruitment of 545 PSIs is pending. “We will recruit altogether after the probe is completed,” he stated. The PSI recruitment exams were held in seven centres in October 2021. The case came to light when an examination centre (school) owned by a local BJP leader in Kalaburagi facilitated cheating, and the owner was arrested. This led to political turmoil in Karnataka, and the then BJP government handed over the case to the CID for investigation, though the Congress was stressing for an independent agency probe. In all, seven FIRs were registered at various police stations in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad and Tumakuru. The CID arrested several persons, including senior IPS officer Amrit Paul, who was ADGP, Recruitment, in July last year. He got bail on Monday.