Will present arguments ‘more forcefully’ before apex court, says CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the State Government will present its arguments forcefully when the case comes up for hearing in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. He appealed to farmers and Kannada activists not to cause any inconvenience to people during bandh and protests.

“The case is coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court tomorrow (Tuesday) and we will present our arguments more forcefully,” he said.

He said it was inevitable for Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water each day to Tamil Nadu up to September 26 after the SC rejected the state’s petition. TN had asked for 24,000 cusecs and then sought release of 7,500 cusecs and its petition was also rejected by the apex court, he said. Now, after September 26, the state will again approach the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and make it clear that they cannot release water, he said. Rejecting the opposition allegations that the state did not argue its case effectively, the CM accused BJP and JDS of politicising the issue.

“I can understand farmers’ anger and respect farmers and Kannada activists who have called for bandh and protests. Our government will not suppress their agitation. But, at the same time, it has come to government’s notice that leaders of some political parties are trying to instigate people by giving false information,” he said.

The CM said the state government is committed to protecting the farmers’ interests and resolving the crisis. Since the issue is in the courts and before the CWMA, the government has to take decisions responsibly, he said. Siddaramaiah said when it comes to land, water, and language issues, they should think beyond the party lines. “...

The opposition parties are now demanding my resignation. Why they did not say it in the all-party leaders meeting?” the CM said. They need to handle the issue sensitively by respecting the court orders and protecting the state’s interests. The government is making all efforts in that direction and taking decisions based on suggestions given by legal and irrigation experts, he added.

DyCM DK Shivakumar said the government will cooperate if the protest is for the welfare of the state.

“We are not going to cause hindrance to the protest. But they should ensure that this will not damage property or disturb peace. We need to stand united for land, water and language” he said.

“At present, the issue is before the Court, what if the court order comes in our favour. Just to be in limelight, one should not protest” he added.

