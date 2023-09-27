Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru bandh: Over 1,000, including 3 BJP MLAs, detained

An MLA and two MLCs from BJP and over 1,000 protesters were detained as a preventive measure, and were released later.

Published: 27th September 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Kempegowda Bus Stand that is usually brimming with people from the city and state wore a deserted look due to Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday was peaceful, barring a few stray incidents. An MLA and two MLCs from BJP and over 1,000 protesters were detained as a preventive measure, and were released later.

They were taken into custody near Town Hall as they tried to take out a march defying the orders of the police commissioner, who had on Monday denied permission to protesters. At Freedom Park, where the protest was held, one protester tried to hang himself with the shawl he was wearing. The policemen at the spot stopped him from taking the extreme step. As he was gasping for breath, he was given first-aid.
In the stone-throwing incident, the police arrested two persons in Jayanagar.

“The bandh was peaceful. No untoward incident was reported from any parts. Elaborate security arrangements had been made. At a few places, protesters were taken into preventive custody, while a few organisations were allowed to protest at Freedom Park,” said Police Commissioner B Dayananda.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bandh Freedom Park protester

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp