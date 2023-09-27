Bengaluru bandh: Over 1,000, including 3 BJP MLAs, detained

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday was peaceful, barring a few stray incidents. An MLA and two MLCs from BJP and over 1,000 protesters were detained as a preventive measure, and were released later.

They were taken into custody near Town Hall as they tried to take out a march defying the orders of the police commissioner, who had on Monday denied permission to protesters. At Freedom Park, where the protest was held, one protester tried to hang himself with the shawl he was wearing. The policemen at the spot stopped him from taking the extreme step. As he was gasping for breath, he was given first-aid.

In the stone-throwing incident, the police arrested two persons in Jayanagar.

“The bandh was peaceful. No untoward incident was reported from any parts. Elaborate security arrangements had been made. At a few places, protesters were taken into preventive custody, while a few organisations were allowed to protest at Freedom Park,” said Police Commissioner B Dayananda.

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru bandh on Tuesday was peaceful, barring a few stray incidents. An MLA and two MLCs from BJP and over 1,000 protesters were detained as a preventive measure, and were released later. They were taken into custody near Town Hall as they tried to take out a march defying the orders of the police commissioner, who had on Monday denied permission to protesters. At Freedom Park, where the protest was held, one protester tried to hang himself with the shawl he was wearing. The policemen at the spot stopped him from taking the extreme step. As he was gasping for breath, he was given first-aid. In the stone-throwing incident, the police arrested two persons in Jayanagar. “The bandh was peaceful. No untoward incident was reported from any parts. Elaborate security arrangements had been made. At a few places, protesters were taken into preventive custody, while a few organisations were allowed to protest at Freedom Park,” said Police Commissioner B Dayananda.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });