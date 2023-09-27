BJP, JDS calls CWRC directive big setback for Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP and JDS termed the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) direction to the state to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 18 days from September 28 as a setback for Karnataka. They urged the state government not to release water to Tamil Nadu.

“Karnataka has been facing a series of setbacks and the CWRC direction is a big one,” JDS senior leader HD Kumaraswamy said, terming the directive a death knell. He said that while DyCM DK Shivakumar is claiming that Cauvery reservoirs are receiving daily inflows of around 10,000 cusecs, officials made a contradictory statement at the CWRC meeting, saying the state does not have any water.

“There is no coordination between the Water Resources Department and the government, and Tamil Nadu is exploiting the state’s failures intelligently,” he added.

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa alleged that the State Government’s negligence has led to such a situation. If the state releases water to TN, it will hurt the self-respect of people in Karnataka. “The government has lost the confidence of people, especially farmers. It is not right for the state government to test the patience of the people,” he said.

BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of suppressing protests as the police arrested many leaders in the morning. On Shivakumar’s statement that Cauvery basin dams are receiving 10,000 cusecs daily, he said, “What was the need to issue such a statement when the CWRC meeting was going on? Injustice was done to the state because of such statements.” He suggested that the state government file a petition before the Supreme Court.

BJP MP to meet Stalin

BJP MP Lehar Singh Siroya, who is in Chennai, is expected to meet TN CM MK Stalin on Wednesday. Singh said, “I will explain the situation in Karnataka to him. I had written a letter and also sent an email to him, I will explain to him that there are many Tamil-speaking people in Karnataka who too are facing the distress situation because of water shortage.

