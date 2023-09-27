Consensus must among states to end Cauvery crisis, says Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Expressing unhappiness over the state government releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday said a consensus should be evolved to resolve the Cauvery crisis.

After attending the golden jubilee celebrations of the Balagangadharanatha swamiji of Adichunchanagiri mutt, he said Karnataka failed to get justice because of lack of unity among leaders and political parties.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai welcomed his letter to the Prime Minister, asking him to intervene in the Cauvery row. It would be better if an expert team of senior officials and elected representatives of both states visit the reservoirs and catchment areas to study the ground situation. We can think of the next step once the government comes up with a decision,” he added.

Gowda said he had also written to then prime ministers Manmohan singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee to resolve the Cauvery issue by taking both chief ministers into confidence, but in vain.

Asked about his party’s alliance with BJP, he said there is nothing to hide. The details of the tie-up with the saffron party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be revealed in Bengaluru, he added.

