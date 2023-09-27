Home States Karnataka

Consensus must among states to end Cauvery crisis, says Deve Gowda

We can think of the next step once the government comes up with a decision,” he added.

Published: 27th September 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Ex-PM HD Deve Gowda. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

JDS supremo Deve Gowda. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Expressing unhappiness over the state government releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, former prime minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Tuesday said a consensus should be evolved to resolve the Cauvery crisis.

After attending the golden jubilee celebrations of the Balagangadharanatha swamiji of Adichunchanagiri mutt, he said Karnataka failed to get justice because of lack of unity among leaders and political parties.  
He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Chief Ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai welcomed his letter to the Prime Minister, asking him to intervene in the Cauvery row. It would be better if an expert team of senior officials and elected representatives of both states visit the reservoirs and catchment areas to study the ground situation. We can think of the next step once the government comes up with a decision,” he added.

Gowda said he had also written to then prime ministers Manmohan singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee to resolve the Cauvery issue by taking both chief ministers into confidence, but in vain.

Asked about his party’s alliance with BJP, he said there is nothing to hide. The details of the tie-up with the saffron party for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be revealed in Bengaluru, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery Deve Gowda Cauvery crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp