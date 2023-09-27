Home States Karnataka

JDS in strong position across Karnataka: GT Devegowda

He also said that lakhs of people from Karnataka look up to JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda and former CM H D Kumaraswamy for implementing pro-people programmes when they were in power.

Published: 27th September 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

GT Devegowda

JDS committee president GT Devegowda (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The JDS Core Committee meeting held in Kalaburagi on Tuesday conveyed a message to its workers that the party will become strong in the coming days as it has joined the NDA.

Inaugurating the committee meeting and Punaschetana Parva of Bidar, Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts, committee president GT Devegowda said the JDS is strong not only in Dakshina Karnataka but also in Kalyana Karnataka and Mumbai Karnataka.

Leaders like Bapugouda Darshanapur, S K Kanta, Vishwanath Patil Hebbal, MY Patil and Subhash Guttedar of Kalyana Karnataka were elected JDS MLAs, and later either shifted their loyalty to other parties or retired or passed away. But their followers are still with the Janata Dal and are like the pillars of our party, Devegowda said.

Devegowda said that after the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress will split into three in Karnataka, and each group is waiting to show its strength.  

