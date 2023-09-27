Karnataka policemen served dead rat in packed food; hotel sealed 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A policeman who was deputed for the Bengaluru Bandh duty in RMC Yard sub-division in Yeshwanthapur area, found a dead rat in the food packets served to them. He immediately alerted his colleagues in their WhatsApp groups with the picture, alerting them from eating the same. The dead rat was found in the rice dish. The food was supplied by a hotel in Yeshwanthapur.

The hotel supplied around 180 food packets to the personnel of both, Yeshwanthapur traffic police, and law and order police. After the incident came to light, the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), MN Anucheth, assured appropriate action against the hotel owner.

Speaking to the media, the Joint Commissioner said, “The dead rat was found by a police personnel attached to Yeshwanthapur traffic police station, in one of the food packets distributed as breakfast. No one consumed the food after the WhatsApp alert.” He also said that a criminal case would be filed against the hotel owner. Meanwhile, the jurisdictional police have registered a FIR against Ashoka Tiffin, the hotel that served rat infested food.

“A police officer of the Yeshwanthapur traffic police station had asked the hotel to supply the food packets. The hotel which is located near RMC Yard has been sealed till the investigation is completed. FSSAI officials and BBMP health department officials are also looking into the matter,” said a senior police officer attached to the North division. Disciplinary action against the Yeshwanthapur traffic police officer who had asked the hotel to supply the food packets might also be conducted.

