MP Danish Ali receives calls of support from Karnataka  

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: BSP MP and former national JDS leader Kunwar Danish Ali received a flurry of calls from his supporters and well-wishers in Karnataka, expressing support after he was subjected to communal abuse in Parliament by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

The foul language used by Bidhuri a few days ago, a video of which went viral, left Danish Ali disturbed and emotional.

“I did not lose my cool nor did I respond angrily, considering the sanctity of the House,’’ Ali told TNIE.

“A member of the Sanskari Party said this. I will fight this battle politically.’’

“The House has given us privileges and they are not to be misused. We cannot abuse and make hate speeches on the floor of the House. The country is ashamed, and I feel ashamed to even repeat the expletives he used against me. In the past, Speakers like Somnath Chatterjee have taken penal action against misbehaviour, but what’s surprising is that many are defending Bidhuri,’’ said Ali, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Sources said Danish Ali left the JDS to join the BSP with the consent of the leaders, and still maintains close ties with JDS leaders. Former JDS leader Syed Shafiullah Saheb also spoke to Ali.

“What Bidhuri said is very hurtful to all Muslims, his words were against the community rather than against any individual. Whatever he said is already seen among cadres of VHP, Bajrang Dal and other groups. All those who honour the Constitution and its principles stand with Danish Ali.” Ali’s supporters are considering holding a meeting here to express support for him, he added.

Former Karnataka special representative in New Delhi and JDS leader Mohid Altaf said, “What Bidhuri has done is a criminal offence. The authorities have to take up the case suo motu and book a case as per rules.”

