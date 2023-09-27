Home States Karnataka

Over 73,000 ha affected by drought in Karnataka's Ballari

The district received 35 per cent less rainfall than the normal average this year. Paddy, chilli and horticulture crops, like pomegranate and anjur, have been badly affected.

Published: 27th September 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Drought

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Kiran Balannanavar 
Express News Service

BALLARI: The district administration, after conducting a survey, has identified 73,813 hectares of agricultural land as affected by drought in the district. According to the report sent by the administration to the state government, crops worth Rs 569 crop have been lost, which is the highest in the last ten years in the district.

The district received 35 per cent less rainfall than the normal average this year. Paddy, chilli and horticulture crops, like pomegranate and anjur, have been badly affected. A senior official said that all the 14 taluks in the district have been declared drought-hit. 

State Government and district administration officials have jointly conducted the drought survey and it will go on till September 30, when the final figures on the extent of drought-hit areas may differ a bit, he added. “Paddy and chilli are the major crops in the district. As per the Union government guidelines,  a crop is declared lost only if the damage is over 33 per cent.

After we submit the crop loss report, the state government sends it to the Union government and later a central team will visit the district. Cotton in 26,5556 hectares, chilli in 12, 782 hectares and paddy in 26,963 hectares and over 5,899 hectares of horticulture have been lost,” he added.

Srinivas Reddy, a farmer from Kurugodu, said paddy is a major crop and this year, 90% of it is lost.

“We requested officials, who came for the survey here, that they should make arrangements for the central team to visit our taluk soon. We have taken loans. If there is a delay in releasing the compensation, it will be difficult for us to lead a normal life,” he added.  

