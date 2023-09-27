Ready to hold talks with TN if PM mediates: CM Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said his government is ready to hold talks with Tamil Nadu guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a solution to the Cauvery river water-sharing dispute. He said that in the absence of a distress formula, a settlement can be worked out between the two states through negotiations and added that the Union Government should send an expert team to assess the ground situation in Karnataka.

“I have written to the PM twice seeking his intervention. Former PM Deve Gowda too has written to the PM,” the CM told reporters here. He said Karnataka, in a normal year, followed the Supreme Court directive and released 177 tmcft of water to TN. That ruling, however, is silent on the distress formula during drought, he added.

He said it is difficult for Karnataka to release water as there is not enough storage in its reservoirs and reiterated that they are bound to meet the drinking water needs and protect the interests of farmers.

Stressing on the need for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project, he said that the scheme, if implemented, will have a capacity to store 67 tmcft of water during a normal monsoon year. “We can share it with Tamil Nadu during a distress year and also meet the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and other cities,” he added.

Hitting out at BJP leaders, he said, “Instead of protesting, they should prevail upon their leaders to send a Central team. JDS, which has joined hands with BJP, should also try to get the problem resolved.”

On the bandh in Bengaluru backed by JDS and BJP, he said, “Everyone has the right to protest in a democracy. The protest should not infringe upon the fundamental rights of others. The prohibitory orders were imposed to ensure that the protests did not affect the public.”

On JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy calling the Congress the ‘B team’ of the ruling DMK in TN, Siddaramaiah said, “They (JDS) should stop making political statements. What would he (Kumaraswamy) call the BJP which was till recently in alliance with the AIADMK,” he asked. Opposing the Centre’s decision to reduce NEET PG cutoff to zero percentile, he said there should be a cutoff mark fixed for candidates to ensure that only the deserving get admission. On his visit to Chamarajanagar, he said the myth associated with visits to the district by CMs has been dispelled.

Will talk to legal team and take a call, says CM

In the backdrop of CWRC directing Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs to TN from September 28 to Octo-ber 15, CM Siddaramaiah said he will consult Karna-taka’s legal team and decide on the further course of action. “The committee has directed us to release 3,000 cusecs for the next 18 days. I will discuss it with the legal team and see what can be done,” he said.

