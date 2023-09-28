Alliance driving JDS, BJP leaders towards Congress: Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “The JDS-BJP alliance has sent out a wrong message that the ideology is not important in politics,” said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday. He claimed that the number of leaders and workers joining Congress has increased after the alliance.

Speaking at the party office after a group of JDS leaders joined Congress, Shivakumar said he spoke to three former JDS MLAs on Tuesday night as they showed interest in joining Congress. “The number of people joining the party will only increase in the coming days. We all fought for a secular government. Now they (JDS) are joining hands with those who brought down the Congress-JDS alliance government in 2019,” he said.

“Workers are more important to us than leaders. In places like Shivamogga, Ramanagara and Bengaluru city, workers from both JDS and BJP are joining Congress. They include those who were considered as candidates for the recent Assembly elections,” he said.

Congress will never indulge in Operation Hasta to lure workers and leaders from other parties. “Instead, we will seek the cooperation of leaders by asking them to join the party at the cadre level,” he added.

Over 70 leaders from the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency, represented by BJP MLA and former minister ST Somashekar, joined Congress on Wednesday. They were from Tavarekere, Sooliwara, B Donnenahalli, Kurubarapalya, Uddandahalli and Gollahalli villages.

BENGALURU: “The JDS-BJP alliance has sent out a wrong message that the ideology is not important in politics,” said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday. He claimed that the number of leaders and workers joining Congress has increased after the alliance. Speaking at the party office after a group of JDS leaders joined Congress, Shivakumar said he spoke to three former JDS MLAs on Tuesday night as they showed interest in joining Congress. “The number of people joining the party will only increase in the coming days. We all fought for a secular government. Now they (JDS) are joining hands with those who brought down the Congress-JDS alliance government in 2019,” he said. “Workers are more important to us than leaders. In places like Shivamogga, Ramanagara and Bengaluru city, workers from both JDS and BJP are joining Congress. They include those who were considered as candidates for the recent Assembly elections,” he said. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Congress will never indulge in Operation Hasta to lure workers and leaders from other parties. “Instead, we will seek the cooperation of leaders by asking them to join the party at the cadre level,” he added. Over 70 leaders from the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency, represented by BJP MLA and former minister ST Somashekar, joined Congress on Wednesday. They were from Tavarekere, Sooliwara, B Donnenahalli, Kurubarapalya, Uddandahalli and Gollahalli villages.