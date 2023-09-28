Cauvery: BJP, JDS stage joint protest, slam Congress government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time after BJP and JDS announced that they are forging an alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the top leaders from both parties on Wednesday jointly protested against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

Former chief ministers and senior BJP leaders BS Yediyurappa, DV Sadananda Gowda, and former CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy staged a protest demonstration along with legislators and leaders from both parties, at the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises.

Yediyurappa said that in the Cauvery water-sharing issue, the Congress government in Karnataka is working like an agent of Tamil Nadu’s DMK government. He accused the government of sacrificing Karnataka’s interest to protect Congress’ alliance with DMK.

The BJP leader said people in Karnataka have hit the streets to protest against the government’s failure and the BJP and JDS are extending all support to them. The state government has to rectify its mistakes, failing which the law and order situation will deteriorate and the government will be held responsible for it, he said.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar do not muster the courage to speak to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi or Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and are releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

Sadananda Gowda said the government has ignored the suggestions given at the all-party leaders meeting.

Kumaraswamy said people in Karnataka are in distress, but Shivakumar is happily releasing water to TN. Though opposition parties and people in the state are demanding the government not to release water to Tamil Nadu, the government continues to release water, he said. The former CM also alleged that DyCM’s remarks that state reservoirs are getting inflows of 10,000 cusecs hurt the state’s interests.

