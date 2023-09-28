Centre declares Hampi as Best Tourism Village

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s world heritage site, Hampi, of the Vijayanagar dynasty, now has another feather in the cap. The Ministry of Tourism, on Wednesday, declared Karnataka’s iconic destination as the Best Tourism Village of India-2023.

This will also help the State Government get more funds to improve rural infrastructure and its culture. The announcement was made as a part of World Tourism Day celebrations. The UNESCO-protected site, was a part of the Best Tourism Village Competition-2023 edition, organised by Central Nodal Agency, Rural Tourism and Rural Homestay, under the Ministry.

In the letter, announcing the award, issued by the ministry, it said that Hampi has been recognised as the best tourism village which demonstrates the best cases in the nine pillars of the Best Tourism Competition. Hampi was selected one among the 795 applications received from 31 states and UTs. Karnataka Tourism and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil termed it as a proud moment. The State Government officials received the award in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Officials from the ministry told TNIE that with this, the State Government and the local administration can work on boosting and popularising rural tourism, and encourage registration and operation of homestays. This will help popularise rural arts and crafts and help attract tourists to get a village experience. Another official from the Karnataka Tourism Department said that this is a big push for the state to promote agriculture and rural tourism.

Meanwhile, as part of the World Tourism Day celebrations and the Swachhta Pakhwada (cleanliness fortnight) and Swachhta Hi Seva campaign, the department undertook a cleanliness and awareness drive in nine locations- Bhoganandishwara temple in Nandi village, Hampi, Pattadakal, Belur, Sringeri, Somanathpur, Melukote, and Srirangapatna. The department also organised an electric bike rally stressing on the theme of the year- Green Investment.

