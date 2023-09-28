Home States Karnataka

Cleanliness drive at 398 places on October 2

An action plan has been prepared and on October 1, an hour will be dedicated to clearing waste from near tourist places, bus stands, schools/colleges and health institutions.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Following the central government’s call to citizens to engage in ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta’, an initiative to promote community service and cleanliness as part of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will conduct ‘Swachhata Hi Seva Shramdan’ programme at 398 areas, stressing on cleanliness.

“The Solid Waste Management (SWM) cell of the BBMP will conduct a citywide monitoring drive of water bodies, garbage blackspots, railway tracks, roadsides, under bridges and flyovers, slum areas, marketplaces, waste dumps, places of worship and near private/public offices. An action plan has been prepared and on October 1, an hour will be dedicated to clear waste from near tourist places, bus stands, schools/colleges and health institutions,” said Prathiba, Joint Commissioner, SWM, BBMP.

The officer added that the locations of the campaigns in each ward have been put up in the portal of Swachhata Hi Seva (https://swachhatahiseva.com/) and on the BBMP website (https://bbmp.gov.in). They have also roped in NGOs in this regard. 

