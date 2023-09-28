Congress-BJP in tirade of accusations ahead of Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Congress and BJP workers in Kodagu are in a tirade of accusations ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The tirade began at a public function held in Virajpet recently, which witnessed participation from Kodagu-Mysuru MP Prathap Simha and Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna.

MP Prathap Simha, in a public function held at Virajpet recently, had declared that the BJP government sanctioned Rs 10 crore to the Kodava Development Corporation. However, Virajpet MLA interrupted the MP and alleged that no funds have reached the corporation to date. Following this public faceoff, the party workers are now involved in a verbal rift.

Addressing a press conference in Madikeri, Congress spokesperson Sanketh Poovaiah alleged that the two-time MP Prathap Simha has failed to be the voice of Kodagu in the parliament. “There are dozens of problems in Kodagu. Coffee growers are in trouble. Elephant-human conflict is taking a toll on lives. There have also been incidents of farmers committing suicide after being unable to repay loan amounts. But MP Prathap has failed to voice these issues in the parliament,” alleged Sanketh.

He alleged that Prathap visited Kodagu only on the occasion of elections. “He gives speeches based on the emotions and religions of the people. His promise of a railway line and upgraded roads to the district remains unattained,” he added.

He mocked Prathap and the BJP for their alliance with JD(S) and said, “Prathap blamed JD(S) and Deve Gowda in several situations. Now when elections are approaching, he has fallen to Deve Gowda’s feet,” he mocked.

Following this press address, the BJP retaliated and district BJP president, Robin Devaiah released a press statement mocking Sanketh.

Calling Sanketh a migrant politician, Robin said, “As Prathap gave back to MLA Ponnanna on a public platform, the Congress workers are ranting. Prathap has won with majority two times and this shows his popularity. The MP has helped release crores of funds to the district. Congress is making false allegations. It is part of Sanathana Dharma to touch an elder's feet. Sanketh left JD(S) and joined Congress. He must have forgotten the number of feet he has fallen to.”

