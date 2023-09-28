Former Navy man, aged 74, attacked with wooden plank for feeding strays  

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 74-year-old retired engineer from the Indian Navy was attacked for feeding stray dogs at Chokkanahalli near Yelahanka. Hit by a wooden plank by a local resident, the elderly man had to be hospitalised to treat his injuries.

The victim, K Amarnath Chawhan, is a resident of NR Layout in Chokkanahalli of Yelahanka taluk. He was attacked between 7:15 AM and 7:30 AM on Sunday at S and N Layout in Chokkanahalli. The victim stated in his complaint that as a resident of the area for the last three years, he goes for morning walks every day between 7 AM and 7:45 AM.

During his walk, he feeds stray dogs with biscuits. On Sunday, when he was following his routine, the suspect -- identified as Chandrappa of S and N Layout -- was standing outside his house and called out at Amarnath. When the victim went near him, he hit the ex-Navy man with a wooden plank to feed the dogs. The suspect also allegedly threatened Amarnath with dire consequences if he fed the stray dogs again. The victim was treated at a private hospital in Bagalur.

The victim told TNIE that there has been no update from the police on whether the accused has been arrested. “I can’t talk much as I am sick and advised bed rest after the incident,” the victim added. The police are yet to arrest the accused. A case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons along with other sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the suspect.

