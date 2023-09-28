Home States Karnataka

Four Bengaluru techies killed in Mandya accident

The police said the accident took place in front of the Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital near Belluru Cross on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway (NH-75) around 8 AM.

Published: 28th September 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the car involved in the accident in Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district on Wednesday. (Photo | KPN)

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  Four techies from Bengaluru were killed after the car they were travelling rear-ended a KSRTC bus near Adichunchanagiri Hospital in Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district on Wednesday morning.

The police said four software engineers — Namitha, working in Accenture and a resident of Bendiganahalli in Bengaluru, Pankaj Sharma from Rajasthan working in Infosys in Bengaluru, Vamshikrishna from Hosakote working in Infosys and Raghunath Bajantri from Dharwad district and working in Accenture — died in the accident.

All are in their mid-twenties. Eight friends working in Bengaluru had visited Udupi in two cars on Monday. After visiting various temples and tourist places, they left Udupi at around 1 AM on Wednesday. The deceased was travelling in a Maruti Swift car while other three women and a man were travelling in another car.

The police said the accident took place in front of the Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital near Belluru Cross on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway (NH-75) around 8 AM. A KSRTC bus (Bengaluru-Tirupati) which was travelling towards Bengaluru stopped in front of the hospital to allow passengers to de-board. Raghunath, who was, overspeeding could not control the vehicle and rammed into the bus from behind killing all four occupants of the car on the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
accidentTechiebus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp