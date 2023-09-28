Four Bengaluru techies killed in Mandya accident

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Four techies from Bengaluru were killed after the car they were travelling rear-ended a KSRTC bus near Adichunchanagiri Hospital in Nagamangala taluk in Mandya district on Wednesday morning.

The police said four software engineers — Namitha, working in Accenture and a resident of Bendiganahalli in Bengaluru, Pankaj Sharma from Rajasthan working in Infosys in Bengaluru, Vamshikrishna from Hosakote working in Infosys and Raghunath Bajantri from Dharwad district and working in Accenture — died in the accident.

All are in their mid-twenties. Eight friends working in Bengaluru had visited Udupi in two cars on Monday. After visiting various temples and tourist places, they left Udupi at around 1 AM on Wednesday. The deceased was travelling in a Maruti Swift car while other three women and a man were travelling in another car.

The police said the accident took place in front of the Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital near Belluru Cross on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru Highway (NH-75) around 8 AM. A KSRTC bus (Bengaluru-Tirupati) which was travelling towards Bengaluru stopped in front of the hospital to allow passengers to de-board. Raghunath, who was, overspeeding could not control the vehicle and rammed into the bus from behind killing all four occupants of the car on the spot.

