Gowda: Not spoken to PM yet on tie-up; seat-sharing not discussed 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former PM and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday clarified that he has not spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet on JDS’ pre-poll alliance with BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The seat-sharing issue too was not discussed with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Talks with the PM have not yet taken place. But I have met Shah and spoken about the situation in Karnataka. We briefed all our leaders at party meetings about what happened and what is happening. This party has not let down any community,” he said, referring to Muslims. “I agreed to the alliance with BJP and gave permission. We have reached this decision with the consent of all the 19 MLAs and eight MLCs of our party,” he said, addressing the media at the party office.

Indirectly blaming Congress and CM Siddaramaiah for JDS being forced to ally with BJP, he alleged that they removed the Kumaraswamy-led JDS-Congress alliance government in 2019. “Who sent 17 MLAs to Mumbai?” he said, obliquely referring to Siddaramaiah. “Everyone is asking why we are allying with BJP. A wrong message is being spread in the state with many misinterpretations. But we have taken this step in the interest of our party. This is not opportunistic politics, but we are fighting to save the party,” the 90-year-old leader said.

“Show me one party that has not had an understanding with BJP. We know that some Left leaders worked with BJP to defeat Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal,” he said and also referred to Congress leader AK Antony’s son joining BJP. “This alliance will not adversely affect our party as no one is leaving. Devadurga MLA Karemma Nayak called me and said no one can separate her from us. But some people are trying to create confusion,” he said.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy alleged they are forced to ally with BJP as Congress has been trying to finish off JDS since 2004 when the Grand Old Party forged an alliance with JDS to form the government. Siddaramaiah wanted to destroy JDS and tried to form the government with the BJP support, he said, “I have proof that Siddaramaiah had approached M Venkataiah Naidu,” he claimed.

He said the same day Congress approached JDS for an alliance in 2018, he got a call from Shah. “If we had gone with BJP, I would’ve been CM for five years. But I didn’t do that to safeguard the image of Gowda and the party’s secular credentials,” he claimed.

