In a first, twisted aorta successfully treated in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 64-year-old woman who was suffering from tortuous aorta and a history of failed valve replacement was successfully treated with Hybrid TAVR (Transcatheter aortic valve replacement) at Fortis Hospital in Bengaluru. The treatment is claimed to be India’s first reported case of twisted aorta.

The treatment marks remarkable advancement in cardiac care and is the first of its kind in India, said Dr Vivek Jawali, Chairman - Cardiothoracic and Vascular Sciences, Fortis Hospitals. The patient had a failed aortic tissue valve replacement procedure which led to heart failure and multiple organ dysfunction.

Hamsaveni developed persistent and progressive heart failure, along with multi-organ dysfunction for which she was admitted at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta. On evaluation, it was found that her aorta (the largest artery in the body that carries blood away from the heart) was abnormally thickened and calcified. It was also abnormally twisted and tortuous, he said.

Dr Srinivas Prasad, Senior Consultant – Interventional Cardiology, Fortis, said, “Initially we planned for a high-risk hybrid TAVR procedure, which involved MIDCAB (Minimally Invasive Direct Coronary Artery Bypass) for grafting the right coronary artery followed by TAVR.

However, while inducing anaesthesia, the patient experienced cardiac arrest and multiple organ failure, which led to change in plans. She was immediately shifted to the Cath lab for an emergency TAVR, wherein a catheter was passed through a blood vessel in the groin and guided to the aortic valve through the twisted aorta and tilted valve. The new valve was then deployed to restore proper blood flow.”

