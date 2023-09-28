Karnataka nets Rs 312.84 crore stamp duty fee in a single day

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Stamps and Registration Department, through its 256 sub-registrars’ offices across the State, collected a whopping Rs 312,84,53,840 as stamp duty and registration fees on Wednesday.

In all, 24,614 documents related to properties were registered in a single day for the first time in the State. The rush for registration of properties is due to the new property guidance value coming into effect on October 1.

Inspector-General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps Mamatha BR told The New Indian Express that the previous high was recorded on September 22 with a revenue collection of Rs 158.28 crore. Documents pertaining to 15,936 properties were registered then. “We never crossed the Rs 200-crore mark in revenue collection in the past. But we breached the Rs 300-crore mark on Wednesday.

‘Kaveri 2 software helped us handle such huge volumes

The citizen-friendly Kaveri 2 software, which ensures that most of the work is completed online from home with only a 10-minute job at the sub-registrar’s office, is the main reason for this achievement,” Inspector-General of Registration and Commissioner of Stamps Mamatha BR said.

From October 1, the guidance value of properties will go up by 30%. This will lead to an increase in stamp duty and registration fees. Anticipating more rush, the department had asked its sub-registrars’ offices to work from 8 AM to 8 PM from September 22 to September 30.

“We worked even during the bandh on Tuesday and nearly 12,000 properties were registered that day,” Mamatha said. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “No other State managed to collect this big amount through property registration in a single day. The adoption of Kaveri 2 software helped us handle such huge volumes. It has removed the human interface in the process. Doubts over the success of the system have been cleared now.”

