Kuruba meeting in Belagavi on October 2, 3

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, parties are working hard to woo Kuruba community leaders. The backward community has a demographic of about 11 crore across the nation. Politically, the numbers are significant, compared to the more influential communities of Lingayats and Vokkaligas, whose numbers are smaller nationally.

In most states, Kurubas are considered backwards but wield considerable influence, and most of the other smaller backward communities follow the Kurubas when it comes to backing parties and candidates politically. Now, the Kurubas are preparing to flex their political muscle on October 2 and 3 at the ninth annual meeting of the community in Belagavi.

Kuruba community leaders who gathered in Bengaluru and addressed the media on Wednesday said they will honour political achievers from the community -- Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former DyCM KS Eshwarappa, Union ministers SP Singh Bhagel and Faggan Kulaste, UP minister Ajit Singh Pal, Andhra Pradesh minister Ushashri Charan, Gujarat MLA Mavjibhai Desai, UP MLA Prempal Singh Dhangar, Delhi MLA Dinesh Mongia, Telangana MLC Yeggye Mallesham, Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Babubhai Desai and many others. Kuruba leaders are affiliated to various political parties.

Former minister and BJP MLC Adagur Vishwanath, who is also president of Shepherds India International, the organisation that is hosting the meeting, urged everyone to rise above narrow party affiliations and differences in language, and come together with one purpose -- to build a stronger community.

Meanwhile, as scores of community members have booked tickets and descended on Belagavi, some community members said accommodation was hard to find because many hotels were already booked. Many participants are staying in Hubballi, which is about 90 minutes away and has many hotels and lodges.

