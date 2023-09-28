Over 3,000 docs will be recruited for govt hosps: Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The shortage of doctors in government hospitals will be addressed in the coming months, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao. Speaking after launching the ‘Clean Hospital - Our Priority’ campaign at Ramanagara Government Hospital on Wednesday, he said that more than 3,000 doctors will be available at government hospitals under the mandatory rural service.

“Postgraduate medical students must serve in rural areas mandatorily for one year. Shortage of doctors will gradually be addressed from next month onwards,” Measures will be taken to fill up doctors’ posts wherever there is a shortage, he said, adding that steps will also be taken to recruit nurses and fill up vacant Group D posts, after a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and finance officials.

Gundurao said cleaning will be carried out on the third Saturday of every month under the campaign. “Under this, a plan has been devised to scientifically dispose of useless materials and accessories in hospitals. Useless plants will be removed and instead, place will be made for herbal plants. Steps will be taken to improve drinking water facilities and sanitation at the hospital.”

Mosquito and infection control measures will also be taken up, Gundurao said. He added that as part of the campaign, short lectures and demonstration activities will given under personal hygiene measures (hand hygiene and menstrual hygiene), nutrition and others.

