Home States Karnataka

Over 3,000 docs will be recruited for govt hosps: Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao

“Postgraduate medical students must serve in rural areas mandatorily for one year. Shortage of doctors will gradually be addressed from next month onwards,” 

Published: 28th September 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, speaking after launching the ‘Clean Hospital - Our Priority’ campaign at Ramanagara Government Hospital on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The shortage of doctors in government hospitals will be addressed in the coming months, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao. Speaking after launching the ‘Clean Hospital - Our Priority’ campaign at Ramanagara Government Hospital on Wednesday, he said that more than 3,000 doctors will be available at government hospitals under the mandatory rural service. 

“Postgraduate medical students must serve in rural areas mandatorily for one year. Shortage of doctors will gradually be addressed from next month onwards,”  Measures will be taken to fill up doctors’ posts wherever there is a shortage, he said, adding that steps will also be taken to recruit nurses and fill up vacant Group D posts, after a meeting with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and finance officials.

Gundurao said cleaning will be carried out on the third Saturday of every month under the campaign. “Under this, a plan has been devised to scientifically dispose of useless materials and accessories in hospitals. Useless plants will be removed and instead, place will be made for herbal plants. Steps will be taken to improve drinking water facilities and sanitation at the hospital.”

Mosquito and infection control measures will also be taken up, Gundurao said. He added that as part of the campaign, short lectures and demonstration activities will given under personal hygiene measures (hand hygiene and menstrual hygiene), nutrition and others.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DoctorHospitalDinesh Gundurao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp