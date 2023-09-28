Soldier shoots, injures another

By Express News Service

GOKAK: In a shocking incident, following a clash over a minor financial issue between two soldiers who had come to their hometown on leave to celebrate Ganesh festival, one shot at the other with a gun, injuring him severely at Rajanakatti village in Gokak taluk on Tuesday evening.

The injured soldier has been identified as Basappa Mailappa Bambarga (32). Police have taken accused Nanjundi Lakshman Budihal (32) into their custody and are interrogating him.

According to police sources, both Bambarga and Budihal are serving in the Indian Army and had come to Rajanakatti village to celebrate the Ganesh festival along with their respective families.

A fight broke out between the two on some financial matters, which later turned violent. An enraged Budihal took out his revolver and shot Bambarga in his stomach. The injured Bambarga was rushed to Akkitangihal Village Primary Health Centre, from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi and is undergoing treatment.

