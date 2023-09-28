Home States Karnataka

Tech shield: Cybersphere centre will boost security   

Cybersphere Innovation Lab will establish an innovation hub that increases collaboration and knowledge exchange to drive the development of cutting-edge technologies for law enforcement.

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara with senior police officers at the Techfusion Sunrise Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Home department, in collaboration with top IT companies, plans to create ‘Bengaluru Cybersphere Centre for Excellence’, an initiative to enhance security and foster partnership. A range of programmes and development projects will be introduced to enhance safety through this initiative, Home Minister G Parameshwara said during the Techfusion Sunrise Summit on Wednesday. 

The summit was attended by DG&IGP Alok Mohan, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda and other senior police officials. Through the programme, the Cybersphere Innovation Lab will establish an innovation hub that increases collaboration and knowledge exchange to drive the development of cutting-edge technologies for law enforcement.

Further, promoting knowledge sharing with the IT industry within the home department will enhance security measures and strategic initiatives. During the summit, the Outer Ring Road Companies Association (ORRCA) also proposed the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ framework and put forward concerns related to cybercrime, traffic, and infrastructure. 

The Cybersphere Centre for Excellence includes skill development and community engagement initiatives, offers training programmes and fosters community participation to build trust between citizens and law enforcement. The primary goal aims at advancement in technology for closer monitoring of social media platforms. 

