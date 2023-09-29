All eyes on today’s CWMA meet; Will present ground reality: DKS  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka will appeal before the Supreme Court against the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s recent directive, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has said that the state will present the ground reality at the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting on Friday. The DyCM, however, said the state will wait to see what the CWMA recommends.

CWRC on September 26 directed Karnataka to release 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu from September 28 up to October 15.

Speaking to reporters here, Siddaramaiah said he has directed the officials to attend the CWMA meeting in Delhi in person and not participate online.

“Tamil Nadu has sought 11,000 cusecs of water. Our officials are going to present Karnataka’s case effectively. They will explain the prevailing conditions in Karnataka, including deficit rain and drought. Presently, 2000 cusecs of water is flowing (to TN),” he said.

Shivakumar further said that the State Government will soon convene a meeting to discuss the Cauvery dispute which will be attended by senior agriculture and irrigation experts.

When asked if Karnataka will approach the Supreme Court soon after the CWMA meeting, Shivakumar said that the government has already filed an application before the court. “The technical committee has recommended releasing 3,000 cusecs of water. We need to wait and see what CWMA directives are,” he added.

On the Karnataka bandh called on Friday to protest against the release of water to TN, Shivakumar said, “There is no provision for bandh... the State Government, however, does not stop people from protesting.” He said that the government is committed to providing protection to the citizens. He urged the public to follow the norms laid down by the Supreme Court and High Court regarding bandhs. “You can protest without calling for a bandh,” he said.

Gearing up for MLC, LS polls: DKS

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the Congress in Karnataka is gearing up to face the upcoming MLC (Teachers and Graduate Constituencies) and Lok Sabha polls and work is on to finalise the candidates. He, however, refused to give details on former legislators who met him along with former CM and Congress MLC Jagadish Shettar.On his meeting with minister KH Muniyappa, he said the latter had come to stress on appointing chairman for boards and corporations.

