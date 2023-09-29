Home States Karnataka

BJP seeks action against forest official

Demanding the government to take action against the officer, the BJP leader  N Ravi Kumar said many of those who protested against the Forest Department’s action were arrested and sent to jail.

Published: 29th September 2023 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP demanded the suspension of a Forest Department official who evicted farmers from their lands in villages in Kolar district and booked cases by falsely accusing them of obstructing a drive to clear encroachment of forest land.

BJP MLC and General Secretary N Ravi Kumar told media persons that the Forest Department officials destroyed hundreds of acres of mango plantations in villages in Srinivaspura taluk in Kolar by claiming it to be forest land. This entire operation was done at night by the officials, who also planted saplings in that land to show that it was forest land, he said, and added that farmers have all the documents to prove that it was their land.

Demanding the government to take action against the officer, the BJP leader said many of those who protested against the Forest Department’s action were arrested and sent to jail. “The anti-farmer government is protecting the officer who is evicting farmers from their lands and not supporting the farmers,” Ravi Kumar alleged.

The BJP MLC said when Kolar MP Muniswamy wanted to take up the issue with the district in-charge minister Byrati Suresh during the Janata Darshan on Sept 25, the MP was stopped from explaining farmers’ problems. Ravi Kumar said Kolar Superintendent of Police (SP) manhandled the MP in the Janata darshan. “Can a police officer manhandle the MP? Was it not a breach of his privilege? We are demanding the SP’s suspension,” he said.

The BJP leader said if the government fails to take action against the Forest Department officer and SP, the BJP will stage a massive protest in Kolar on October 3.

