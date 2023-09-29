Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah, BSY pay tribute to MS Swaminathan

Many leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and others paid tributes to the agronomist.

Published: 29th September 2023

Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates a sand sculpture to pay tribute to Agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, at Puri Beach on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda on Thursday condoled the death of MS Swaminathan, architect of the green revolution. Gowda said he had greatly benefited from his advice on many occasions and had been in touch with him till recently. 

Many leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and others paid tributes to the agronomist. “Sad to know that eminent agricultural scientist & father of India’s Green Revolution Shri M S Swaminathan is no more with us. His contribution to India’s agricultural progress & economy is immense. His works are widely referred to by the governments. My deepest condolences to his family members,” Siddaramaiah posted on X.

“His long experience, achievements, transformation in the lives of farmers, his contribution to the economic growth of the nation is extraordinary,” said Yediyurappa.

Bommai tweeted, “Dr MS Swaminathan was one of the greatest scientists, especially in the agriculture field. His contribution as an agriculture scientist is invaluable and his recommendations of the future way forward to improve the agriculture and farmers of this country which is the backbone of our economy. Therefore Swaminathan death has really brought great loss to the entire agricultural world. Ultimately we have to respect him by implementing his recommendations which is betterment of the farmer and agriculture in this country.” 

