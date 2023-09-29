For Jenukurubas, it is a lifelong battle for facilities

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: Kodagu is home to over 12,000 Jenukuruba tribes who inhabit the forest fringes. After battling for their forest land rights since Independence, many of them have received it, but their ordeal continues as basic amenities are still a distant dream for most of them. The tribes at Hunasepare in Somwarpet taluk narrate the tribulations of the Jenukurubas. Almost three decades ago, 12 Jenukuruba families received land rights at Hunasepare located by the fringes of the Yadavanadu-Hudugaru Reserve Forest area. Thatch houses still lack proper facilities.

Power and toilets seem unattainable. Raghu, Yashodha, and other residents alleged that officials are impervious to their requests for basic facilities. The tribes defecate in forests risking wildlife attacks. They have to go around pleading with shopkeepers to allow them to charge their phones.

“There are several Jenukuruba settlements devoid of basic facilities.The community lacks leadership and voice,” said tribal leader Jenukurubara T Kalinga. He said that Jenukurubara Sangha is trying to voice the community’s plight. “We will meet the forest department’s CCF and other officials concerned soon, and demand a census of the Jenu Kuruba settlements. It will show a lack of facilities in these settlements,” he added.

District ITDP officer, Honnegowda said, “A majority of the settlements have electricity and other facilities. However, in a few settlements, toilets are yet to be built under the NREGA project. The panchayat will do it in phases. Power connections in some settlements await permission of the forest department, which will be sorted out soon.”

