Inter-caste marriage: Couple, son banished

Savithramma and Manikanta were working in a private company in Bengaluru where they got married.

Published: 29th September 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 07:29 AM

Manikanta and Savithramma. (Photo | Express)

By G Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: A differently-abled (hearing and speech impaired) couple along with their one-month-old son were banished from N Devarahalli village in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district a few days ago as they belonged to different castes.

The village heads ostracised and banished Savithramma of N Devarahalli village, who hails from the nomadic Jogi community, for marrying Manikanta, who belongs to the Reddy community from East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, from the village on April 7, 2021. However, this went unreported then.

Savithramma and Manikanta were working in a private company in Bengaluru where they got married. When they visited N Devarahalli after their wedding, the elders from the Jogi community objected to their marriage and banished them from the village. They also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Savithramma’s family. It was paid by her parents.

Savithramma and Manikanta went to the village again after some months to take part in Sri Gowrasamudra Maramma Jatre. But the heads of the Jogi community forced them to leave the village. Postpartum, Savithramma went to her home at Devarahalli a few days ago along with her husband and their son, and were forced to stay at the school for differently abled children at Challakere. The community elders also threatened her parents of dire consequences if they gave shelter to their daughter and son-in-law.

As the news spread, Savithramma and Manikanta were shifted to Swadhara Kendra at Chitradurga from the school at Challakere. Deputy Commissioner Divyaprabhu GRJ told TNIE that an inquiry into the incident is on by an officer from the local administration.

She said the Superintendent of Police is also probing the incident. Based on the inquiry reports, action will be initiated.

