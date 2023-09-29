Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bandh: Passengers face harrowing time, 44 flights cancelled, protesters detained

Bus stands and railway stations in southern Karnataka and the airport in Bengaluru wore a deserted look. Farmers and pro-Kannada organisations staged protests outside the airport as well.

Published: 29th September 2023 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2023 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Cauvery Bandh

Kannada activists stop a bus during the Karnataka bandh called against release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, in Chikmagalur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BENGALURU: As many as 44 flights to and from the Kempegowda International Airport here were cancelled owing to the Karnataka bandh over the Cauvery water-sharing issue with Tamil Nadu, airport authorities said on Friday.

Similarly, state transport corporations too cancelled many of their bus services, especially in the Cauvery basin districts of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar, where the bandh had the most impact.

Some passengers had a harrowing time as they missed their flights, buses and trains due to the day-long shutdown.

Many passengers were distraught following the cancellation of flights and bus services.

"We cancelled 44 flights today. They include 22 flights to and an equal number of flights from Bengaluru due to the strike," an airport official told PTI.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said there were only 59.88 per cent bus operations in southern parts of Karnataka.

The worst-hit KSRTC divisions in terms of operations were Mysuru and Chamarajanagar.

Against the scheduled departure of 447 buses, only seven plied in Mysuru while in Chamarajanagar, eight out of 247 bus services operated.

Mandya, Chikkamagaluru and Bengaluru witnessed 37.25 per cent, 51.49 per cent and 57.39 per cent operations, respectively, against the scheduled departures.

Bus stands and railway stations in southern Karnataka and the airport in Bengaluru wore a deserted look. Farmers and pro-Kannada organisations staged protests outside the airport as well.

A group from pro-Kannada organisations gathered near the arrival gate of Kempegowda International Airport here to register their protest over the Cauvery water dispute.

They started raising slogans following which they were taken into preventive detention by the Bengaluru Police.

"We have taken 12 people into preventive detention. They had gathered at the airport premises to register their protest over the Cauvery water dispute. They were detained and taken into preventive detention," a senior police officer said.

Similarly, agitation took place at bus stations where the activists staged demonstrations and raised slogans holding banners, posters and placards.

The agitators blocked many roads in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar leading to a chaotic situation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
karnataka bandh Cauvery water-sharing issue Tamil Nadu flights cancelled

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp